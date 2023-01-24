One person in hospital after apartment fire on Mackay St.
The Pembroke Fire Department responded to the report of furniture on fire in an apartment on Mackay Street on the morning of January, 23rd, 2023 at approximately 05:20 a.m. The Department says they initially responded with on-duty personnel.
On arrival, flames were visible coming from the second-storey window facing Mackay Street. Occupants began to self-evacuate prior to PFD's arrival, being notified by the fire alarm system in the building. Firefighters ensured the building was completely evacuated as reports indicated there may have been two people still in the affected unit.
Firefighters report that the fire was quickly brought under control by Fire Department personnel while simultaneously conducting a search of the unit. As a result, one resident was transported to PRH by Renfrew County Paramedics. A total of 7 people are currently displaced and being assisted by Red Cross. PFD has begun the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
AAA U14 Titans qualify for Ontario Winter GamesTaking to the ice in their own backyard, the Ottawa Valley Titans AAA team qualifies for the Ontario Winter Games as the host team for Renfrew County. Games will be played from February 3rd-5th at the Ma-te-way Activity Centre in Renfrew.
Pembroke resident faces 21 charges after shoplifting from retail storeOntario Provincial Police have charged a 36-year-old Pembroke resident following incidents of shoplifting from a large retail store in Laurentian Valley Township. The incidents occurred on January 10th, 12th, 18th, and 22nd. The accused faces 21 charges.
Three arrested following police search at residence on George St.Brockville Police Service has arrested three people executing a warrant at a residence on George St. Officers arrested a 19-year-old female for vehicle theft, a 39-year-old man was arrested in violation of a release order, and a 28-year-old wanted on domestic charges was also arrested.
Woman transported to hospital after multiple 911 calls in domestic disturbanceA 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged by Brockville Police after they responded to multiple dropped 911 calls on January 21st. Officers were able to locate the female owner of the phone, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a domestic disturbance.
15-year-old charged driving stolen vehicle on Hwy.417Ontario Provincial Police in Russell County has charged a 15-year-old from Etobicoke after being stopped driving a stolen vehicle on Highway 417 eastbound near the Limoges exit. The young driver fled the police and had no license.
Drugs recovered and two charged following traffic stop on Picton, Main St.Two people have been arrested and charged with another person fleeing the scene at a traffic stop on Picton Main Street. OPP seized the stolen vehicle during the stop, as well as a quantity of suspected fentanyl. Investigations are ongoing into the third suspect.
OPP give road safety tips after 14 deer-related collisions in one weekDrivers are being urged to be cautious on the roads by Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe after they responded to fourteen incidents of property damage over the past week involving deer on the roads.
Rideau Lakes launches new historical documentary "Taverns and their Keepers"For their fourth film project, the Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee of the Township of Rideau Lakes has partnered with local historian and filmmaker Allison Margot Smith in the creation of a new documentary titled "Taverns and their Keepers," available on youtube.
Impaired driver charged on snowmobile trail in Embrun, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police in Russell County have arrested a 47-year-old from Embrun, he is now facing charges of driving while impaired on a local snowmobile trail in Embrun.