One person in hospital after apartment fire on Mackay St.

The Pembroke Fire Department responded to the report of furniture on fire in an apartment on Mackay Street on the morning of January, 23rd, 2023 at approximately 05:20 a.m. The Department says they initially responded with on-duty personnel.

On arrival, flames were visible coming from the second-storey window facing Mackay Street. Occupants began to self-evacuate prior to PFD's arrival, being notified by the fire alarm system in the building. Firefighters ensured the building was completely evacuated as reports indicated there may have been two people still in the affected unit.

Firefighters report that the fire was quickly brought under control by Fire Department personnel while simultaneously conducting a search of the unit. As a result, one resident was transported to PRH by Renfrew County Paramedics. A total of 7 people are currently displaced and being assisted by Red Cross. PFD has begun the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray