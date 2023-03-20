One person in hospital after two-vehicle collision in North Dundas Tsp.

Members of the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are investigating a collision involving two vehicles. OPP say on March 14th, 2023, just before 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a collision at the intersection of County Road 1 and Cameron Road in the Township of North Dundas.

OPP explain that the initial investigation indicated that one vehicle was westbound on Cameron Road and the other was northbound on County Road 1 before they collided in the intersection. One driver and an occupant were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Police say the investigation is continuing with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI). OPP is also seeking the public's assistance. Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray