Three people sent to hospital after serious collision in Laurentian Valley Township

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating what they are calling a serious collision on Highway 17 in Laruentian Valley Township.

OPP say the collision involved two passenger vehicles and a tractor trailer.

UOV OPP officers, Renfrew County Paramedics, and Laurentian Valley Township (LVTP) Firefighters responded to the collision around 6:30 a.m Wednesday morning.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the collision was extricated by the LVTP Fire Department and was transported to an Ottawa hospital via ORNG with serious injuries.

A passenger from the same vehicle as well as a driver from another involved vehicle were taken to a local hospitali with minor injuries. The driver and passenger in the tractor trailer were not injured.

Highway 17 between B Line Rd. and Round Lake Rd. is currently closed for the investigation. Local detours are in place.

The investigation is ongoing.



We will have more information on this story as it becomes available.