One person unaccounted for after house fire in Bonnechere Valley

One person remains unaccounted for after a house fire in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, as well as the Bonnechere Fire Department and Renfrew County Ambulance, responded to the blaze on Hussey Rd. at around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the home was fully engulfed in flames.

One person remains unnaccounted for at this time.

The Ontario Fire Marshall, OPP Forensic Identification Services, and the Renfrew County Crime Unit are continuing with the investigation.

The cause of the fire has been deemed non-suspicious so far.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Killaloe OPP detachment at 613-757-2600.