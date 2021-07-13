One week of zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
There have been no new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark for a week.
Known active cases has gone down, there is now only one active case of COVID-19 in the region.
One person is in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.
The lone active case in the region is in UCLG Central.
Active cases today: 1 – 0 new since yesterday. Total of 1766 cases to date - 1705 recovered. On the map: 1 case in LG Central. 100% are from variants of concern. 1 in hospital. No outbreaks listed on this week’s COVID-19 Outbreak Report. For full reports: https://t.co/H0GPO155Go— LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) July 13, 2021