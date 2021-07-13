iHeartRadio
One week of zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

There have been no new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark for a week. 

Known active cases has gone down, there is now only one active case of COVID-19 in the region. 

One person is in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit. 

The lone active case in the region is in UCLG Central. 

