One win, one loss for Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs picked up 2 points over the weekend, with one win and one loss in overtime.
Friday Nov. 11th, 2022, the team bested the Niagara Icedogs, winning 6 - 2.
The team couldn't keep that momentum going Sunday afternoon against the Mississauga Steelheads, the team gave up a one-goal lead in the third and ultimately lost 4-3 in overtime.
The Frontenacs will play at the Candian Tire Centre tomorrow (Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022) at 10:30 a.m. for a special school day game against the Ottawa 67's.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
