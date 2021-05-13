Online community engagement session on nuclear waste in Deep River

DEEP RIVER, ONT -- The Nuclear Waste Management Organization will be hosting an online community engagement session in Deep River.

The session, taking place on May 19th, will let Canadians and indigenous people provide opinions on the planning of safely managing Canada's radioactive waste.

Anyone can participate and it is free.

The NWMO will be hosting a total of 12 sessions across Canada, beginning in Deep River on May 19th.

The sessions will continue until July.