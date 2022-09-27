Online fraud on the rise in Pembroke

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has been investigating a rising number of online frauds.

Remember to be cautious when purchasing items online, whether it is a small or large ticket items. Make sure to do your research before sending partial or full payment. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.



If you or someone you know suspects they have been a victim of digital or online cybercrime, contact your local police service or local OPP detachment and reach out to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink