An online police memorial is being held Friday afternoon for Sgt. Stephen Carter.

Carter passed away from a heart attack on May 13th. He was 46.

Carter played in the OHL as a defenceman for the Belleville Bulls for three seasons.

He registered 56 points over 181 regular season games with the team.

Kingston Police say the online memorial will begin at 1:45p.m. and will be broadcast on Facebook.