Online tools allows local residents to voice feedback on community projects

The County of Renfrew says they are thrilled to offer local municipalities access to a one-stop online platform to gather feedback from area residents on ongoing projects.

Officials explain that Zencity Engage is the community's new hub to share, discuss, and collaborate on creating sustainable solutions for critical issues, challenges, and opportunities across Renfrew County. It allows residents to make their voices heard about projects within their communities.

The Town of Arnprior was the first local municipality to embrace the Zencity tool and currently has four projects highlighted on its page, Recreation and Parks Master Plan, Sign By-law Review, Waterfront Trail Design and Caruso and Legion Parks Design.

Meanwhile, The County of Renfrew is using Zencity to chart the progress of the new Affordable Housing build at the corner of Lea and Douglas Streets in the City of Pembroke; share information on a number of development projects within the Planning Division; highlight the recently approved 2023-2025 Strategic Plan; and outline the Public Works and Engineering Department's planned road, bridge and culvert projects for 2023.

The web-based program is available to all County departments and local municipalities for public engagement through the sharing of information and data and providing transparency to the public for County projects and initiatives.

"We are pleased to be able to offer this platform to County department's the local municipalities and offer an opportunity for residents throughout the County of Renfrew to provide input and engage in discussions about important projects in their communities," said Jason Davis, the County's Director of Development and Property.

The Town of Renfrew also has two active projects, Official Plan Review and Master Servicing Plan. The group says they look forward to seeing how other local municipalities will take advantage of this available engagement tool to present concise and transparent overviews of ongoing projects.

To explore and engage in the projects throughout the County of Renfrew, visit renfrew-county.civilspace.io/en.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

