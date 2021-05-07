Only two pharmacies in Ottawa Valley had AstraZeneca shots cancelled

In the Ottawa Valley, only two of 29 pharmacies say they've had cancellations for the AstraZeneca shot following recommendations made by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

On Monday, NACI doubled down on its position that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were "preferred" over the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca shots, and that Canadians should weigh the risks before they decide which one to receive.

Owner of Remedy RX Pharmacy in Pakenham, Ahmed Ibrahim, says he's seen very few cancellations.

"Most of the people are aware that the risk of the AstraZeneca vaccine is very minimal" Ibrahim told CTV News.

In the valley, six appointments in total were cancelled.

-- with files from CTV's Dylan Dyson and CTVNews.ca's Jackie Dunham