Ontario addresses shortage of doctors as population grows in Durham Region

The Ontario government has announced that they will be expanding the number of undergraduate seats and postgraduate medical school positions, in an effort to ensure there are enough doctors to meet the healthcare needs of Durham Region's growing population. Prioritized for Ontario residents, new medical seats will be allocated to Queen's University, and many of the new seats will be designated to Queen's University's collaboration with Lakeridge Health to help address the shortage of family doctors.

"Medical education expansion is a key part of our government's plan to connect Durham Region's growing population to health care closer to home," said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities. "We're training the next generation of Ontario doctors right here at home. Expanding the number of medical seats that prioritize Ontarians will make it easier for the homegrown doctors of tomorrow to receive training and provide world-class health care where it is needed most."

Specifically, Queen's University will be allocated 14 new undergraduate seats and 22 new postgraduate medical training positions, bringing the total number of spots at the university to 134 undergraduate and 178 postgraduate seats by 2028.

In a news release, the province explains that the new positions are part of the government's provincewide plan which was announced in Budget 2023, to create another 100 undergraduate medical school seats starting in 2023 and another 154 postgraduate medical training positions beginning in 2024 and will help more Ontario students become doctors in their home province.

"Increasing the number of doctors and other health care workers trained in Ontario will enhance access to care for communities throughout the province," said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. "Whether these students go on to work in primary care, a hospital or in the community, this investment is another part of our plan to grow our health workforce and help connect Ontarians to convenient care for years to come."

"Our government is adding more doctors in Durham Region so that we can connect more people in the community to the care they need where and when they need it," said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. "Our government has the right plan to build a strong Ontario, supporting people young and old today while laying a strong foundation for future generations."

Five of Ontario's six existing medical schools across Ontario will be allocated 14 new undergraduate seats and 22 new postgraduate medical training positions including Queen's University, McMaster University, the Northern Ontario School of Medicine, the University of Ottawa and the University of Toronto. Western University has been allocated 16 new undergraduate seats and 22 new postgraduate medical training positions. 60 percent of the new postgraduate training seats will be in primary care and 40 percent will be in specialty care.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

