Ontario announces Municipalities’ 2022 Funding Under the $500 Million Ontario Municipal Partnership

The Ontario government has announced its 2022 funding allocations under the Ontario Municipal Partnership fund, the Province’s main general assistance grant to municipalities.

"Our government recognizes the importance of the OMPF to communities across the province,” said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. “I am pleased that all the municipalities in our area will continue to benefit from this important provincial program.”

The OMPF supports 389 municipalities across the province. The funding provided through the program is unconditional and can be used to support the local priorities and specific needs of each community.

Ontario’s municipal partners have stressed the priority for the OMPF for stability and predictability, particularly during these uncertain times.

Ontario is responding by maintaining both the structure of the OMPF and the program envelope at $500 million for 2022, as committed at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario's annual conference in August 2021.