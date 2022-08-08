Ontario bringing high-speed internet to Leeds, Grenville, Thousand Islands, and Rideau Lakes

The Ontario government is bringing high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved homes and businesses in the Leeds, Grenville, Thousand Islands, and Rideau Lakes area.

This will mark another significant milestone in its plan to connect every corner of Ontario by the end of 2025.

“Too many households and businesses across rural Ontario do not have dependable access to high-speed internet. I have long been an advocate for increasing access to broadband and reliable cellphone service here in Eastern Ontario. This announcement will really go a long way in approving connectivity throughout our region. Our government has a plan to build a bright future for Eastern Ontarians with shovels in the ground for highways, hospitals, housing and, high-speed internet infrastructure,” said MPP Steve Clark for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

The government estimates there are more than 5,160 underserved homes in the area. Following a two-stage process, Xplornet Communications Inc. has signed an agreement to bring high-speed access to homes in businesses. The province has signed agreements with seven other service providers to bring access to up to 266,000 unserved areas in as many as 339 municipalities across Ontario.

The announcement was part of Ontario's historic investment of nearly $4 billion to bring access to reliable high-speed internet across the province, which will help ensure that every home and business can participate in today's economy.

“Our government is ensuring every community in Ontario has access to reliable high-speed internet,” said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “We are making a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families in areas such as Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes through our tremendous progress, more Ontarians will be able to have access to reliable high-speed internet no matter where they live.”

The Ontario government has committed over $950 million to nearly 190 broadband, cellular, and satellite projects to date, bringing faster internet access to over 375,000 homes and businesses across the province, and significantly improving cellular connectivity throughout Eastern Ontario.