Ontario commits funding to Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott has announced that the province has committed funding for the Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre (RC VTAC).

According to a press release, the funding will help ensure County of Renfrew residents without a family doctor will continue to have access to primary care until March 31, 2023.

The announcement was made alongside Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakubuski and Warden Debbie Robinson.

"RC VTAC became a lifeline for residents of Renfrew County throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said County of Renfrew Warden, Debbie Robinson, in a release.

"Every week, an average of 1,648 people call RC VTAC staff and speak with a doctor who either provides immediate treatment options over the phone or video, consults with community paramedics to arrange a same-day visit for an in-person clinical assessment, refers to another local health-care service, prescribes medication, diagnostic testing or coordinates a paramedic transfer to the nearest hospital."

The County of Renfrew says in the release the funding has been "hugely beneficial in the County of Renfrew’s response to the pandemic and reducing strain on an already overwhelmed healthcare system."