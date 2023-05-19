Ontario eLearning Consortium award given to UCDSB teacher

The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) has announced that Connie Boros, UCDSB Technology Enabled Learning and Teaching Contact teacher, has been honoured with the Supporting Boards and Students in eLearning Award by the Ontario eLearning Consortium (OeLC). This prestigious recognition highlights Boros' exceptional dedication and contribution to advancing eLearning opportunities for students.

The award was presented to Boros during the OeLC awards ceremony held on May 3rd in Ottawa. The event brought together educators and leaders from across the province in the field of digital learning to celebrate their collective achievements and recognize individuals who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to enhancing online education.

The OeLC is a grassroots partnership composed of 55 Ontario school boards, committed to expanding eLearning initiatives and offering accessible courses to students across member boards without imposing any course fees. By fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among participating institutions, the consortium strives to improve eLearning practices, workflows, and resources, while providing professional development opportunities and consultation support for eLearning staff and administration.

Boros is described by her colleagues as someone that you would want to have on your team. They say she is the first to volunteer for a task, the first to offer to share, and the first to offer support. Boros quietly goes about her work, supporting the OeLC eLearning contact teachers, boards and members with her incredible knowledge and expertise in so many ways without drawing attention to herself.

"I am truly humbled to receive this prestigious award from the Ontario eLearning Consortium," says Boros. "It is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our dedicated team and the UCDSB's commitment to providing innovative educational opportunities for our students. I am grateful for the support and encouragement from my colleagues and the OeLC, which has allowed us to make a positive impact on eLearning in our district."

"I am thrilled to congratulate Connie Boros on receiving the Supporting Boards and Students in eLearning Award from the Ontario eLearning Consortium," says Superintendent Susan Rutters, who has eLearning as part of her portfolio. "Connie's unwavering dedication and expertise in advancing eLearning opportunities within the UCDSB have made a significant impact on eLearning teacher practice and on students' educational experiences. This well-deserved recognition highlights her exceptional contributions to the field of digital education. We celebrate Connie's success and commend her for continuously striving to enhance eLearning initiatives and empowering our students and colleagues to excel in the digital age."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray