On September 28, 2022, the Office of the Fire Marshal has released a new video on its Twitter account titled "Cause for Alarm". This video is part of a larger campaign that The OFM undertook through the month of September to draw awareness to the importance of working smoke alarms.

As of September 22nd, the department had a total of 80 fatal fires in the province of Ontario. Through this we have lost 96 lives - mothers, fathers, children, and entire families. Since January, the OFM has made heartfelt pleas to Ontarians to take fire safety seriously, but they don't think enough people are getting the message. As a result, the OFM Public Education and Communications team created new smoke alarm material that brings greater awareness to this important issue.

People often believe that a fatal fire in their home will never happen. It can happen and will happen if Ontarians continue to jeopardize lives by failing to have working smoke alarms.

The "Cause for Alarm" video is a gut-wrenching, hard-hitting message of the importance of working smoke alarms. The video was created by utilizing the expertise of a 911 communicator and a very talented child actor. Nobody was harmed in the making of this video, but the message is very real.

The video may be triggering. Those who may be suffering from a previous traumatic experience or who may be uncomfortable with hearing a child on a 911 call should evaluate whether this is something they should watch. However, being uncomfortable with this video may finally put pressure on Ontarians to take fire safety seriously. The video was in no way created to traumatize those in the fire service who work tirelessly to put others first. If this video saves one life it will be a huge success.



OFM and the Pembroke Fire Department hope this video goes viral.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink