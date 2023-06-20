Ontario investing additional $3.4M in local healthcare

The Ontario government has announced they are investing an additional $3,435,400 in 2023-24 in an effort to ensure stable and sustainable hospital operations across Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. This includes a $2,726,200 investment in Brockville General Hospital, along with a $709,200 investment in Kemptville District Hospital ($347,900 of which is allocated from the Small and Northern Hospital Stabilization Fund).

"This welcome funding demonstrates our government's commitment to the health and security of people living in Leeds and Grenville," said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. "We continue to provide historic levels of support for healthcare services and are working hard to ensure our hospitals have the staff and funding they need to deliver the services residents expect and deserve."

The Ontario government is investing $850 million across the province in 2023-24 to ensure stable and sustainable hospital operations. All public hospitals, regardless of size or type, will receive funding increases to maintain base operations, ensuring Ontarians will be able to easily connect to high-quality care, regardless of where they live.

"Both the Brockville General Hospital and Kemptville District Hospital are part of the lifeblood of our communities," said Nancy Peckford, Warden of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville and Mayor of North Grenville. "They play invaluable roles in maintaining the quality of life of our residents in the region. We are fortunate to have fabulously talented staff who are committed to high-quality care. The additional operational dollars from the Government of Ontario are crucial to the long-term future of both hospitals."

"Brockville General Hospital and its dedicated team are steadfast in their commitment to providing quality health care for our community," said Matt Wren, Mayor of Brockville. "We applaud this additional investment from the province, which greatly helps our community hospital in its mission."

In recognition of the unique challenges faced by small and northern hospitals in the province, the government is making an additional one-time investment of $22 million to establish a Small and Northern Hospital Stabilization Fund. This fund will support ongoing efforts to build a strong and resilient health system by easing pressures faced by small and northern hospitals, including Kemptville District Hospital.

"Thank you to the province of Ontario, Ontario Health, Ministry of Health and MPP Steve Clark for your continued investment in Brockville General and for recognizing the growing financial pressures felt by Ontario hospitals," said Nick Vlacholias, President and CEO of Brockville General Hospital. "Beyond supporting our growing hospital, this $2,726,200 investment will allow us to deliver more surgical procedures, invest in nursing and further support hospital programs that our community has come to rely on. Our friends, family and neighbours expect high-quality health care. This investment ensures Brockville General continues to play a vital role in the community's health and well-being."

"Kemptville District Hospital is grateful for both the base budget adjustment of $361,300 and the one-time Small and Northern Hospital Stabilization Funding of $347,900," said Frank Vassalo, CEO of Kemptville District Hospital. "This funding is welcome as we are experiencing extraordinary financial pressures due to the lingering impacts of COVID-19, inflation and other mounting costs. I have been CEO at Kemptville District Hospital for eight years and throughout my tenure, as well as prior to it, MPP Steve Clark has been a tireless advocate for and supporter of Kemptville District Hospital and the communities we serve."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray