Ontario Land Tribunal approves towers on Queen Street

The Ontario Land Tribunal issued a controvesial ruling in approving a pair of high-rise towers on Queen St. in Kingston's historic core.



It was a stunning reversal of the IN8 Capital Theatre case, which denied the proposal for a 16-storey tower, also on Queen Street.

In a media release from the Frontenac Heritage Foundation, counsel David Donnelly said the city witnesses did a poor job of justifying the controversial decision to approve the towers downtown.

Donnelly added that the city ignored their own climate emergency declaration and warnings that tall towers contribute to the climate crisis.

Parts of the decision contradict evidence presented at the hearing concerning the impact of the towers as well - including the expert consensus that it would be a very prominent landmark feature in Kingston's historic core.

