Ontario moving to Step 3 of economic reopening plan five days ahead of schedule

TORONTO -- Ontario will be moving to Step 3 of its economic reopening plan on July 16, nearly five days ahead of schedule, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

According to sources, cabinet met Friday morning to confirm details on capacity limits for indoor dining, fitness facilities, movie theatres, tourism attractions and nightclubs—all of which have been shuttered for months.

As of July 16, retailers will be able to host as many customers as can fit while adhering to physical distancing of two metres.

The same capacity restrictions apply to indoor dining for restaurants and indoor religious services or ceremonies.

Food and drink establishments with dance floors will resume operations with capacity limited to the number of people that can maintain physical distance, with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent indoors and 50 per cent outdoors.

Cinemas, museums, amusement parks and indoor fitness facilities will be allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity.

Social gatherings and organized public events will be restricted to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Ontario was originally scheduled to move to Step 3 on July 21.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello