Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles visiting Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke riding

The Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke NDP riding association recently announced that Marit Stiles, Leader of the Official Opposition and Ontario NDP, is visiting the riding on August 28th, 2023.

This visit marks a significant occasion, as the last leader to visit the riding was Howard Hampton. The local riding says that the presence of a party leader in the riding underscores the value placed on constituents' voices and offers the leader an invaluable opportunity to engage directly with the concerns of the local community.

"I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to connect with members of communities throughout this district, and to get to tour local farms, businesses, and service providers along the way. I am excited to learn from the wonderful individuals I meet here and advocate for their concerns at Queen's Park," expressed Marit Stiles, Leader of Ontario's NDP. "I am committed to amplifying the voices of this region and ensuring their representation in the decision-making process."

Stiles will have a busy day, aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the vibrant offerings and issues faced by residents, community organizations and businesses of the Ottawa Valley. The day's agenda includes meaningful discussions with elected officials and local organizers, tours of important local facilities, a meet and greet with local farmers, and meetings with local business owners.

Dez Bair-Patel, President of the Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke NDP, remarked, "This is an amazing opportunity to showcase what Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke has to offer and why there should be more focus put on this riding during election time."

Kurt Stoll, Vice-President of the Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke NDP and 2022 Provincial Election Candidate, said, "It is was a pleasure to run as an Ontario NDP candidate in 2022, and having Marit Stiles coming to the riding shows that we made an impact in the last election and that Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke is important to the NDP."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray