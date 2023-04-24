Ontario nearly doubles annual funding for homelessness prevention in Renfrew County

The Ontario government has announced that they will be investing an additional $202 million annually in the Province's Homelessness Prevention Program and Indigenous Supporting Housing Program, bringing Ontario's total yearly investment in these programs to close to $700 million. The additional funding will help those experiencing or at risk of, homelessness and support community organizations delivering supportive housing.

This includes a $3.5 million investment in 2023-24 for the County of Renfrew's Community Services Department, nearly doubling the previous year's funding allocation. The County explains that funds from this program are used to cover a variety of housing and homelessness supports that help with housing acquisition, retention, and affordability. The County of Renfrew's Homelessness Prevention Program includes funding for emergencies, rent allowances, and essential home repairs. More information about these programs can be found at the Community Services section of the County's website.

"This increase in funding demonstrates our government's commitment to addressing the housing supply crisis, which we know impacts individuals across Ontario," said Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski, following the funding announcement which was part of the 2023 Ontario Budget. "Investing in programs that support housing affordability and security will help Renfrew County residents to stay housed safely in our community."

The additional funding represents a 40 percent increase in provincial funding to support the most vulnerable by providing supportive housing and homelessness prevention services across Ontario. Under the $202 million investment, $190.5 million each year will be allocated to the Homelessness Prevention Program (HPP), which they say will give Ontario's 47 Service Managers greater flexibility to allocate funding and make better use of existing resources to focus on delivering support.

"We are extremely grateful for this injection of funding as it will increase the number of households we are able to assist and have a positive impact on the wellness of low-income households in Renfrew County," said County of Renfrew Warden Peter Emon. "These funds will certainly help with our plans to create affordable housing in Renfrew County and allow us to develop more supportive housing stock and housing options. The government listened when we spoke of the need and provided the funding to allow us to work toward solutions."

Funding dollars are being increased to address growing needs, particularly during a time of rising inflation, and to help ensure that no service manager receives a decrease in funding compared to 2022-23 because of the transition to the new model.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray