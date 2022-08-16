Ontario needs 1.5 million new homes built in a decade
Ontario needs 1.5 million new homes built in a decade.
A new report by Smart Prosperity Institute, based at the University of Ottawa, believes the province needs to quickly address the housing crisis across Eastern Ontario.
The rising demand for affordable housing is creating issues across Eastern Ontario with rising demand for temporary residency. Many international students studying in Kingston, Toronto, and Ottawa rely on rural communities and smaller cities for cheaper rent and basic living costs. However, affordability could be out of reach in a few years.
The report believes that 1.5 million homes need to be built across the province within a decade, with the risk of rent skyrocketing if demand isn't met.
The report finds that Peel, Toronto, and York are in most need of new homes, accounting for more than 700,000 of the estimated demand.
Rural Ontario is accounting for 25,000 of the new homes. Kingston alone needs 6,300 to keep up with demand.
SPI is estimating rent will jump significantly in the coming years if demand isn’t met.
The full "Ontario’s Need for 1.5 Million More Homes" report is available at institute.smartprosperity.ca.
- With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
