Ontario providing more support for hospitals in Eastern Ontario

The Ontario Government is providing additional funding to Brockville, Kemptville, and Perth & Smiths falls hospitals as a part of a direct investment to reimburse hospitals for lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is part of a $572.3 to ensure hospitals are provided with financial stability and continue to support patients with high quality care.

“Our government continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we know that hospitals, and hospital staff, are on the front lines of this effort,” said Steve Clark, MPP Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. “We are proud to support Ontario hospitals so that they can continue to provide the care Ontarians need and deserve, today and in the future.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontario has worked with its hospital partners to build capacity and ensure that Ontarians have access to care. This includes $5.1 billion to add 3,100 beds across the province for a total of approximately 17,000 medical and surgical beds. The province now has a total of 2,436 adult and paediatric ICU beds.

“Over the course of the pandemic, BGH has lost several important revenue streams, such as parking fees, cafeteria sales, co-payments for private patient rooms and leased spaces. Thank you to the Ministry of Health for their investment of nearly $909,000 to address this gap. Emerging from the pandemic with a balanced budget means BGH remains in good financial health and able to continue to care for our community’s needs, now and into the future.” - Nick Vlacholias, President and CEO Brockville General Hospital.