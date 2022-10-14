Ontario Provincial Police give local update on Operation Impact

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe joined police services across the country for Operation Impact. With a specific emphasis on the Thanksgiving long weekend. Operation Impact is an annual traffic safety campaign, used to target drivers who are impaired, aggressive, and/or distracted on the roadways. While also enforcing seat-belt rules and encouraging drivers to properly restrain toddlers and children.

Locally, Killaloe OPP reported several charges being laid over the weekend. They include the following:

- 27 Speeding charges

- 1 Seatbelt charge

- 1 Distracted driving charge

- 1 Stunt driving charge

- 3 Highway Traffic Act charges

Looking at Operation Impact more broadly, OPP says aggressive drivers posed the most significant risk on the roads. They say that despite warnings about the increased enforcement, the lives of citizens who travelled to visit family and friends over the Thanksgiving long weekend were endangered by thousands of risky and, in some cases, dangerous drivers.

Over four separate incidents, three vehicle passengers were killed on the roads, along with one driver, and one pedestrian. OPP also reports that they responded to a boating fatality.

In total officers laid 8,088 charges on roads, trails, and waterways throughout the province. They include the following:

- 5,141 Speeding charges

- 116 Stunt/ Racing charges

- 318 Seatbelt offences

- 153 Alcohol/ drug-impaired

- 69 Distracted driving

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray