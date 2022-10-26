Ontario Provincial Police give safety tips ahead of Halloween

The Russell County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police would like to remind parents and children of some Halloween safety tips ahead of the spooky weekend. OPP says this can be a time of both excitement and potential danger. To help keep everyone safe, they recommend following these safety tips:

- Carry a flashlight and select a costume with bright colours and reflective material to increase visibility to drivers

- Use makeup instead of masks. Masks can reduce one's ability to see obstacles, vehicles, and other people

- Avoid baggy, long and oversized costumes that can be a tripping hazard

- Walk, don't run, and remember to stop, look, and listen before crossing the street

- Never criss-cross the street. Cross at crosswalks or intersections. Call on one side of the street, then the other

- Never trick or treat alone, go in a group or with an adult

- If trick or treating with friends, tell your parents/guardians your route and when you will be home

- Stay in familiar neighbourhoods and only go to homes that are well lit and that are participating in Halloween

- Never go inside a house to get your treats

- Always have your treats checked by an adult before eating them

Motorists are also reminded to drive with caution and be on the lookout for trick-or-treaters throughout the afternoon and evening.

OPP says following the above safety tips and using common sense will allow you to have a safe and fun Halloween!

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray