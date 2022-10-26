Ontario Provincial Police investigate camper theft in Laurentian Valley

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public in the theft of a camper trailer. The incident took place during the night of October 21-22, 2022 in the Laurentian Valley Township. The camper trailer was taken from an address on Greenwood Road.

The camper trailer is a Puma XLE Lite, which is white and grey in colour. There were also no license plates on the camper at the time of the theft.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing, anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray