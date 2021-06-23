Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Animal Centre manager set to run triathlon this week

An Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Animal Centre manager is continuing her "Sweat for Pets" campaign this week.

Marianne Carlyle, manager of the Ontario SPCA Leeds & Grenville Animal Centre in Brockville, is set to run a triathlon starting on Thursday.

Carlyle will start at the Riverside Park in Pembroke with a 1.5 kilometre swim.

She will then run five kilometres to the SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre with the centre's interim manager kate graham.

Carlyle will then complete the triathlon by biking 225 kilometres to the Leeds and Grenville Centre.

To donate, you can head to sweatforpets.ca.