Ontario SPCA "Draws for Paws" 50/50 jackpot nearly $60,000
With the grand prize draw only days away and the jackpot currently sitting at close to $60,000, meow is the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is encouraging people to buy tickets for their Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery for a chance to win big.
The Grand Prize Draw will take place on April 28th, 2023 and there's still time to buy tickets. The cost is 10 tickets for $10.00, and 40 tickets for $20.00, in celebration of the Ontario SPCA's 150th anniversary when purchasing 200 tickets for $40.00, they receive an additional 150 bonus tickets. Tickets can be purchased online at ontariospcalottery.ca.
Organizers explain that the Ontario SPCA is a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding and depends on generous supporters to change the lives of vulnerable animals. Funds from the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery provide urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals.
"The excitement is building as we get closer to our Grand Prize deadline," says Carol Boudreau, Interim Manager, Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre. "One lucky individual is going to take home a sizeable cash prize, and everyone who played can feel good knowing that their ticket purchase has helped change the lives of animals in need of care and shelter."
To learn more, or to buy tickets, visit ontariospcalottery.ca
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Reminder from OPP to renew driver's licence and vehicle permitsLocal Ontario Provincial Police officers are reminding residents to check their driver's licence and vehicle permit validation as they have noticed an increase in traffic stops involving drivers who have an expired licence or vehicle permit on local roadways.
Students win 22nd annual Thomas Sterling Memorial hockey gameStudents and staff from Valour JK-12 School gathered at the Petawawa Civic Centre for the 22nd annual Thomas Sterling Memorial hockey game, raising $624.35 for the Pembroke Regional Hospital and their Cancer Care Campaign.
Renfrew OPP urge local residents to "lock it or lose it"Ontario Provincial Police say they have received multiple reports of motor vehicle thefts in the Renfrew area and many remain under investigation. OPP are urging residents to protect themselves and their property by locking their vehicle doors and removing the keys.
"Smile Cookies" return in partnership with Kemptville District HospitalThe iconic chocolate chunk cookies topped with pink and blue icing will be available at Tim Hortons in Kemptville from May 1st to May 7th in support of Children's Mental Health Programs.
Shakespeare Festival returns to Prescott in Summer seasonThe St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival is making a return to the Kinsmen Amphitheatre in Prescott for four different productions between July 8th and August 5th. Online tickets are already available for purchase.
Water levels above normal on Lake Ontario and Upper St. Lawrence RiverLocal residents are being notified of above-average water levels for both Lake Ontario and the Upper St. Lawrence River. Cataraqui Conservation says levels are forecasted to continue to increase in the coming weeks before slowly declining in June.
Education Director receives award at 84th annual OAPCE GalaDirector of Education at the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board, David DeSantis, has been awarded an honorary lifetime membership for the continued support of the Ontario Association of Parents in Catholic Education.
Temporary closure of Bennett Street for water main replacementFrom 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25th until May 5th at 3:30 p.m., Bennett Street will be closed to traffic between Everett Street and Boundary Road for a water main replacement. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays on roadways nearby.
OPP investigate damages at Eganville post officeOntario Provincial Police say sometime after business hours between April 21st and April 22nd, 2023, an unknown person or multiple unknown people attended the post office in the Township of Bonnechere Valley painting a Canada Post vehicle and building and damaging another vehicle.