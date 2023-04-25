With the grand prize draw only days away and the jackpot currently sitting at close to $60,000, meow is the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is encouraging people to buy tickets for their Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery for a chance to win big.

The Grand Prize Draw will take place on April 28th, 2023 and there's still time to buy tickets. The cost is 10 tickets for $10.00, and 40 tickets for $20.00, in celebration of the Ontario SPCA's 150th anniversary when purchasing 200 tickets for $40.00, they receive an additional 150 bonus tickets. Tickets can be purchased online at ontariospcalottery.ca.

Organizers explain that the Ontario SPCA is a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding and depends on generous supporters to change the lives of vulnerable animals. Funds from the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery provide urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals.

"The excitement is building as we get closer to our Grand Prize deadline," says Carol Boudreau, Interim Manager, Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre. "One lucky individual is going to take home a sizeable cash prize, and everyone who played can feel good knowing that their ticket purchase has helped change the lives of animals in need of care and shelter."

To learn more, or to buy tickets, visit ontariospcalottery.ca

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray