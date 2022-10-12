Ontario SPCA honours wartime contributions of animals with commemorative pins
The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is paying tribute to Canada's veterans, and the animals who've bravely served alongside them, with special Animals in War pins.
The special pin is meant to be work side beside the poppy, representing those animals who've previously and continuously served alongside those in uniform.
There are 3 variations of the pin, each selling for $12, with a portion of each sale being donated to Royal Canadian Legion.
"The courage and sacrifice made by our veterans and the animals who served, and continue to serve bravely by their sides, should never be forgotten," says Carol Boudreau, Interim Manager, Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre. "By wearing an Animals in War pin alongside your poppy on Remembrance Day, you are remembering these heroes."
Pins can be ordered online at ontariospca.ca/remember.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
