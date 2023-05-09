Ontario SPCA reminder to include pets in emergency planning

This week is Emergency Preparedness Week and the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society and the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs want to remind local residents to have an emergency preparedness plan in place that includes furry family members.



"We urge people to take the time to plan for the unexpected. By having a plan in place and the necessary emergency supplies to shelter in place, you will be in a better position to help the ones you love, including your pets," says Carol Boudreau, Interim Manager, Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre.

Organizers have put together five tips to keep you and your furry family members safe in the event of an emergency:

1. Put together an emergency preparedness kit containing everything you, your family, and your pets will need in the first 72 hours of an emergency. You should check your emergency kit at least twice a year and update it as necessary.

2. Have an evacuation plan in place that includes your animals. Check to ensure evacuation destinations accept pets.

3. Ensure your dog or cat is wearing a collar with an identification tag, ideally with your phone number or the number of a relative outside your area in case you can't be reached by phone. Also, have your pet microchipped to help increase the chances of being reunited in an emergency.

4. Keep a current photo of your pet with you. Make sure it includes their name, address, and a brief description, including any unique markings, in case you need to claim your pet or share information about your lost pet during an emergency.

5. Post an emergency decal on your front door to make first responders aware there are pets inside the home. If an emergency like a fire happens when you're not home, this helps improve the chances your pets will be rescued or receive the care they need. To request a free emergency decal, visit ontariospca.ca/ep

"We are proud to partner with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society in observing Emergency Preparedness Week this May," says Rob Grimwood, President of the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs. "As a non-profit organization committed to fire and life safety and the well-being of our community, we recognize the importance of being prepared for emergencies and disasters, including those that may impact our furry friends. By working together with the Ontario SPCA, we aim to raise awareness and promote preparedness measures that ensure the safety and welfare of both people and animals during times of crisis. This collaboration reflects our shared dedication to safeguarding lives, including those of our beloved pets, and underscores our commitment to being proactive in safeguarding our community's welfare."

For more emergency planning resources, and to request a free emergency decal to place on your front door to let first responders know there are pets inside, visit ontariospca.ca/ep

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray