Ontario SPCA's mobile spay/neuter clinic rolls back into Renfrew County

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society's 38-foot SPCA Mobile Animal Wellness Service Unit is back in Renfrew County this week to host a second spay/neuter clinic for cats from underserved families.

From July 11-13, the SPCA unit will be providing spay or neuter surgeries at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch on Petawawa Blvd. A total of 75 surgeries are scheduled for the three-day event.

The mobile clinic is made possible thanks to Pembroke-Petawawa District Community Foundation, which donated $5,000, and Pet Valu Pembroke & Petawawa, which donated $2,500 to sponsor the event.

“We couldn’t offer this important service without the generosity of our sponsors. A special thank you to Petawawa Legion Branch 517 for being our host venue and supporting the community with its ongoing animal wellness efforts,” says Amanda Eckersley, Manager, Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre. “By bringing this mobile clinic to communities where it’s needed most, we are making spay/neuter and wellness services more accessible and reducing pet overpopulation.”

Thanks to a Pet Valu “Companions for Change™” grant of $175,000, the Ontario SPCA launched its SPCA Mobile Animal Wellness Services Unit in 2019, delivering wellness examinations and spay/neuter services to underserved communities. With the help of generous donations from devoted pet lovers across the country, since 2018, Pet Valu’s “Companions for Change” grants have helped animal rescues and charities across Canada achieve larger capital projects. In addition to “Companions for Change” grants, each year, Pet Valu hosts June Pet Appreciation Month and October “Companions for Change” events, which sees all stores raising funds, collecting product donations and hosting National Adoption Weekends to support hundreds of local community rescues.

To learn more about SPCA Mobile Animal Wellness Services, or to make a donation to help stock the unit with medical supplies and cover operating costs, visit: ontariospca.ca/mobileservices