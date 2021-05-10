Ontario to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility again this week

Ontario is lowering the age of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 40 across the province this week as it continues to expand its rollout.

The province says the expanded age eligibility will take effect Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, people with health conditions deemed ``at risk,'' such as heart disease and dementia, will be able to make an appointment starting Tuesday morning.

Half of vaccine supply is being diverted to COVID-19 hot spots this week, based on the recommendation of the province's scientific advisers.

Starting next week, vaccines are set to be distributed per capita once again.

Over the weekend, hundreds of pharmacies in COVID-19 hot spots began offering Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots to people aged 18 and over.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021.