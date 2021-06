Ontario to update COVID-19 projections, vaccination rollout update ahead of reopening

TORONTO - Ontario is to release new COVID-19 projections and an update on its vaccine rollout today on the eve of its economic reopening.

New modelling will be presented at the afternoon pandemic update with the province's top doctor.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and solicitor general Sylvia Jones will update Ontario's vaccination plant at a separate news conference.

The modelling and vaccination updates will come as the province prepares to enter the first step of its reopening plan on Friday, which will allow limited retail shopping and patio dining.

New COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have dropped in recent weeks and the province is moving ahead with the first step of its reopening plan a few days early.

More restrictions will loosen after 21 days if pandemic indicators improve and more people get vaccinated.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2021