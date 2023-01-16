Ontario Winter Games announce 2023 Values with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories

The Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games has partnered with Canada's premier nuclear science and technology organization, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), to adopt the company's core values.

The OWG says that the CNL has long served as a major employer in Renfrew County, and as a trusted and reliable partner to our local communities and businesses. As Canada's national nuclear laboratory, CNL operates according to a strict set of core values that includes:

- Integrity

- Respect

- Teamwork

- Accountability

- Excellence

- Safety

"We are proud of the work that CNL has done for our community over the last 70 years, and we believe that the example they set can serve as an inspiration to our athletes, volunteers, spectators and officials at the Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games," said Cindy Burwell, OWG manager.

This year the OWG will draw more than 3,000 young athletes, coaches and officials from across Ontario to compete in 22 individual sports in Renfrew County.

"CNL is genuinely excited to serve as a partner for the 2023 Ontario Winter Games, and to present the official values for this year's competition," commented Joe McBrearty, CNL's President and CEO. "At CNL, our employees work hard to set a good example in the way we conduct ourselves as a company, and we hope that everyone at this year's games - from the hosts and participants, to the families, fans and friends - will strive to uphold these same values while supporting our incredible athletes."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray