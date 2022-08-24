Open and free scrimmages from The Kingston Frontenacs training camp

With the OHL season on the horizon, The Kingston Frontenacs have announced the start of the team's training camp. Players across the roster will be out to prove themselves as difference makers on the ice ahead of the regular season. With the training camp dates set, the team welcomes members of the community and visitors to the open practices taking place at Leon's Centre.

The team's 2022 camp will start on Wednesday, August 31st, and runs until Friday, September 2nd. Team scrimmages are set up between Team Black and Team Gold, starting at 10:00 a.m. on September 1st. Followed by another game on September 1st starting at 6:00 p.m. And a final game on September 2nd starting at 9:00 a.m. All the games are scheduled to last two hours.

Spectators will be able to enter Leon's Centre through gate 4 of the building, attending the scrimmages is free and open to the public. The team also notes that team rosters will be announced closer to the start of the camp.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray