Open/Closed in Kingston due to Winter Storm Warning

CKTB - NEWS - Snow shovel

Here is a look at what is closed due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington region. 

SCHOOLS/SCHOOL BUSES 

  • All schools in the Limestone District School Board, Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board and Hastings & Prince Edward District School Board are closed for in-person learning and virtual learning Monday. 
  • All school buses are cancelled for Monday, January 17th. 
  • In-person learning is cancelled at St. Lawrence College. If classes are virtual, they will continue. 
  • Remaining academic activies on campus at Queen's University are cancelled. Only essential areas are running. Remote classes will continue as scheduled. 


OTHER CLOSURES

  • YMCA closes childcare programs in Brockville and Kingston 
  • All branches of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library are closed Monday. 
  • Cataraqui Centre is closed
  • All COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for today in KFL&A have been cancelled. The main KFL&A office, as well as other branches, are also closed.
  • All routes except for Express buses and Route 10 are cancelled as of 10 a.m. Monday
