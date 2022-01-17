Open/Closed in Kingston due to Winter Storm Warning
Here is a look at what is closed due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington region.
SCHOOLS/SCHOOL BUSES
- All schools in the Limestone District School Board, Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board and Hastings & Prince Edward District School Board are closed for in-person learning and virtual learning Monday.
- All school buses are cancelled for Monday, January 17th.
- In-person learning is cancelled at St. Lawrence College. If classes are virtual, they will continue.
- Remaining academic activies on campus at Queen's University are cancelled. Only essential areas are running. Remote classes will continue as scheduled.
OTHER CLOSURES
- YMCA closes childcare programs in Brockville and Kingston
- All branches of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library are closed Monday.
- Cataraqui Centre is closed
- All COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for today in KFL&A have been cancelled. The main KFL&A office, as well as other branches, are also closed.
- All routes except for Express buses and Route 10 are cancelled as of 10 a.m. Monday