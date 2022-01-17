Open/Closed in Kingston due to Winter Storm Warning

Here is a look at what is closed due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington region.

SCHOOLS/SCHOOL BUSES

All schools in the Limestone District School Board, Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board and Hastings & Prince Edward District School Board are closed for in-person learning and virtual learning Monday.

All school buses are cancelled for Monday, January 17th.

In-person learning is cancelled at St. Lawrence College. If classes are virtual, they will continue.

Remaining academic activies on campus at Queen's University are cancelled. Only essential areas are running. Remote classes will continue as scheduled.



OTHER CLOSURES