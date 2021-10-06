Open/Closed in Kingston on Thanksgiving Monday

The City of Kingston has released its holiday schedule for Thanksgiving on Monday.

There will be no garbage, green bin, or recycling pick-up that day.

Collection will move to the day after the normal pick-up day for the rest of the week.

Kingston Transit will run on a Sunday schedule for Monday.

All administrative offices will also be closed, including housing and social services and provincial offences.

All libraries, community centres, and arenas are also closed on Monday.

The Pumphouse Museum will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed Sunday and Monday.