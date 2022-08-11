Open Farms 2022 tickets now on sale

Frontenac and Kingston are representing Open Arms 2022, creating a joint celebration of local food and agriculture for residents to enjoy.

Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 event, which will take place on eight farms across Frontenac County and Kingston. The farms will welcome visitors to explore local agribusiness and get an intimate look at the workings of farm life. Each farm will offer unique experiences including tours, an introduction to fruit and vegetable growing, permaculture, animals, equipment, tastings, and culinary experiences.

"Farm visits have been the cornerstone of this event since it began five years ago, as they offer visitors a unique and memorable opportunity to really connect with the food, the land, and the farmers. This year we are excited to promote a diversity of farm and culinary experiences across both Frontenac County and the City of Kingston. Each farm has unique experiences available, so visit the website at www.OpenFarms.ca to see what is available before purchasing tickets." says Richard Allen, Manager of Economic Development, Frontenac County.

This year's Open Farms experience will require a ticket to attend, which is now on sale until September 6, 2022. The tickets allow farmers to connect more closely with participants and they will share the unique characteristics of their farm operation in detail.

"The Rural Economic Development Department with the City of Kingston is thrilled to partner with Frontenac County on this event. As we establish our presence in the rural community it is great to be part of this established event and to work with the farms in our community," says Tracey Snow, Manager of Economic Development, City of Kingston.

Other community activities will also take place during the weekend of September 10 to 11, including the Homegrown with Open Farms Festival, the Community Hub and Frontenac Plowing Match, the Wolfe Island Plowing Match, and of course the Farmer's Markets in Sharbot Lake, Wolfe Island, Frontenac Community Market, Downtown Kingston, and the Memorial Centre in Kingston.

For a complete Open Farms 2022 schedule or to purchase tickets visit www.openfarms.ca

