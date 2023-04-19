Open House at St. Lawrence College's Kingston Campus

St. Lawrence College (SLC) will hold its annual Spring Open House events at its Kingston campus on Saturday, April 22nd. The College will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with various program sessions starting at 9:30 a.m.

"Open House is a terrific chance for anyone wondering what college offers. Whether you are a student or someone considering upskilling, coming to Open House will let you see the facilities, people, and services available to all our students," says Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. "There's never been a better time to be an Ontario college student - our programs are practical and reflect real-world business and industry settings and expectations. Our graduates are equipped to succeed when they begin their careers, and they start creating connections right from the first day that they join us."

Attendees may visit program sessions and service workshops and participate in various interactive demonstrations. Other activities and events that attendees can expect are the following:

- Live program demos

- Campus and Residence tours

- Financial aid advisors

- Prizes and games

- Faculty-led program sessions

- Services fair

The SLC Services Fair will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Those interested are encouraged to stop by and get information on OSAP/financial aid, student wellness and accessibility, and academic support centres and peer tutoring.

Additional information is available on the SLC website https://www.stlawrencecollege.ca/Spring-Open-House

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray