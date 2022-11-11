Open House for prospective students at St. Lawrence College's Brockville campus

St. Lawrence College (SLC) is holding its in-person Open House event on the Brockville campus this coming Saturday, November 12th. During the Open House, prospective students can tour the campus and residence, while gathering information about SLC's services and supports, and participate in fun activities and giveaways.

The College will also be offering opportunities to meet with current students, faculty, and staff, and to see the learning, study, and campus spaces that makeup college life, including classrooms, labs, library, gym and fitness facilities, lounges, and more.

The Open House will start at 9:00 a.m. and run until 12:00 p.m. at St.Lawrence College's Brockville campus located at 2288 Parkedale Avenue. They also note that parking is free.

"Open House is a terrific opportunity for anyone curious about attending college to experience firsthand everything SLC can offer. Whether you are a prospective student or part of a support network for someone considering attending college, coming to SLC Open House will let you see the facilities and connect with the people who support students every step of the way during their time at SLC, from the time they apply and throughout their journey until graduation," said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. "There's never been a better time to be an Ontario college student - our programs are practical and reflect real-world business and industry settings and expectations. Our graduates are equipped to succeed when they begin their careers, and they start creating connections right from the first day that they join us."

Registration is open through the SLC website (includes registering for a tour time) at stlawrencecollege.ca/Fall-Open-House

With files br CFRA's Connor Ray