Open houses for public input on Official Plan for South Frontenac Twp.

South Frontenac Township is inviting residents to attend an Open House this spring to provide feedback on the second draft of its Official Plan. The Official Plan is a key planning tool aimed to establish how growth and development will occur in the Township for the next 25 years. This includes policies to facilitate housing and economic development and protect important assets such as lakes, the natural environment, and agricultural lands.

The Township explains the Plan was last updated in 2003. Since then, there have been several updates to the Planning Act and the Provincial Policy Statement, as well as a new County of Frontenac Official Plan which the new Plan must incorporate.

"We're basically looking at 20 years of planning policy updates to make," says Brad Wright, Director, Development Services for South Frontenac. "The heart of the plan is outlining where growth will happen in the Township in the next 25 years with half of the growth happening in settlement areas and half through severances of rural lands."

The second draft of the Plan was presented to Council in January 2023. Most of the changes made from the first draft were minor and technical in nature, with input from agencies and First Nation and Indigenous communities.

"The overall goal of our new Official Plan is to balance this growth with environmental leadership and protection of our outstanding natural assets to enhance the lifestyle, rural character, and economic opportunities in South Frontenac" says Mr. Wright.

"It's been two years since we started the process of updating the Plan" says Mayor Ron Vandewal. "We invite all residents to come out to an Open House to learn more about what's in the Official Plan and what it will mean for South Frontenac."

Open Houses were held in late 2021 to get public input on the first draft of the Plan. Here are the dates and locations for the spring Open Houses and Public Meeting:

Tuesday, April 25th, 2023 at 7:00 pm. (In Person)

Verona Lions Hall, 4504 Sand Road, Verona

Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023 - 7:00 p.m. (In Person)

Storrington Centre, 3910 Battersea Road, Sunbury

Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. (Virtual and In Person)

Statutory Public Meeting

South Frontenac Council Chambers, 4432 George St, Sydenham

The new Official Plan when passed will result in increased drinking water and environmental protection, the opportunity to create more diverse housing for an aging population, and economic development to meet the daily needs of residents throughout their lives to ultimately result in more resilient communities.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray