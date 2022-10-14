Open Trails Day at Little Cat on Saturday, Oct.15th
Enjoy some fresh air, colourful fall foliage, and family-friendly activities at the Open Trails day at Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Area on Saturday, October 15th. The Open trail is at Little Cat and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Plenty of activities will be available for the day at the trails Outdoor Centre including:
- Craft Corner: button making and tree "cookie" art
- Bird and Turtle guessing games
- Scat and Track matching games
- Educational displays
- Snack bar
- Scavenger hunt
You can also get involved in guided hikes. Joining the staff at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. All individuals who are interested are asked to meet at the picnic tables at the back of the Outdoor Centre.
Finally, the event will host a fundraising 'yard sale'. The Cataraqui Conservation Foundation, which is the fundraising arm of Cataraqui Conservation, will be holding the 'Yard Sale' with all
proceeds from the sale of items going to support our conservation education programs. All items are new and have been donated by local individuals, organizations, and businesses.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
