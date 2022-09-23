Opening of new Main Street bakery celebrated in Cobden, Ont.

The opening of Sour Jo's Bakery storefront was celebrated last Friday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Sour Jo's features a variety of bread and baked goods, all made with sourdough. Business owner Joanne Swartz Anderson discovered sourdough five years ago when her health issues compelled her to find a bread her body could tolerate.

"The benefits of this bread and all products made with this natural yeast were immediately apparent and I was hooked," Ms. Swartz Anderson said. "There were many experiments, some very successful, some not so much, but always with good lessons learned. After some encouragement from family and friends who sampled what I baked, I decided to pursue a home-based business. The reaction I received from this community and the Valley was overwhelming and I was thrilled to receive such positive feedback. I soon realized I could turn this small business into an enjoyable full-time career."

When she attended the Cobden Farmers' Market's Christmas Market as a vendor, her products "took off like wildfire," she said.

The bakery will be open from Tuesday to Sunday, and closed Mondays. Initially, the opening hours are as follows:

Tuesday to Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

"We are still short-staffed, but we will do our very best to stay open for the hours listed and provide a good variety of products to choose from," she said. "If any adjustments are necessary, the news will be posted on Sour Jo's Facebook page."

The celebration featured Whitewater Region Mayor Mike Moore, who cut the ribbon to open the store at 10:00 a.m. Friday. By 11:15 a.m. the shelves were bare.

Sour Jo's has been selling products at outlets through the Upper Ottawa Valley, including Death by Chocolate on Cobden's Main Street, Hugli's Blueberry Ranch near Pembroke, Burnt Bridge Quality Meats in Petawawa, and Blend-It in Renfrew. She has no plans of stopping that anytime soon.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa