Operation HO HO HO a success at Kingston Health Science Centre

Santa Clause paid a surprise visit to kids at the Kingston Health Science Centre on Friday, giving families the gift of good cheer.

Santa took a ride in a helicopter masked up and clean hands in tow, to deliver 50 teddy bears to kids receiving care at the centre. The money to buy the teddy bear was fundraised among staff.

"Holidays are a special time, filled with love and laughter," says Colonel Mike Babin, Commander, 1 Wing, "but for some, it can also be stressful spending much of their time in the hospital caring for a sick child. It's important for us to be good members of the community, so when Santa called asking if 1 Wing could help him deliver holiday cheer to young patients at the KGH site, naturally I said yes."

Dubbed Operation HO HO HO, the annual fly-in visit went off without a hitch and left big smiles on the faces of kids, families, and staff.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink