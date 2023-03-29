Operation resumes at Collins Bay Institution and Henry Traill Correctional Community Centre

Following a daylight shooting around noon on Friday, March 24th, in the area of the Henry Traill Community Correctional Centre, the Correctional Services of Canada has announced that they have resumed their normal operations at the Centre. Since the shooting, visits at the Collins Bay Institution were also suspended, but that has also recommenced.

No additional details have been released by Kingston Police regarding the ongoing investigation into the shooting. The investigation was taking place in the area of Bath Road in front of the Henry Traill Community Correctional Centre, as the suspects were last seen in a vehicle travelling northbound on Centennial Drive from Bath Road.

Police have also not given any information on the condition of the shooting victim, beyond the original description of life-threatening injuries. Police have not released any information on the suspects either. They do not believe there is an immediate threat to offenders, staff, or members of the public in the area.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray