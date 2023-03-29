Operation resumes at Collins Bay Institution and Henry Traill Correctional Community Centre
Following a daylight shooting around noon on Friday, March 24th, in the area of the Henry Traill Community Correctional Centre, the Correctional Services of Canada has announced that they have resumed their normal operations at the Centre. Since the shooting, visits at the Collins Bay Institution were also suspended, but that has also recommenced.
No additional details have been released by Kingston Police regarding the ongoing investigation into the shooting. The investigation was taking place in the area of Bath Road in front of the Henry Traill Community Correctional Centre, as the suspects were last seen in a vehicle travelling northbound on Centennial Drive from Bath Road.
Police have also not given any information on the condition of the shooting victim, beyond the original description of life-threatening injuries. Police have not released any information on the suspects either. They do not believe there is an immediate threat to offenders, staff, or members of the public in the area.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Four Pembroke residents charged in fraudulent cheque investigationOntario Provincial Police have charged four Pembroke residents after a months long investigation that began in January, all in connection to fraudulent cheques used in late 2022.
Pembroke resident facing 6 criminal charges after traffic stopA 28-year-old from Pembroke has been charged with 6 criminal offences, including impaired driving, after Ontario Provincial Police conducted a traffic stop in the City's Downtown on March, 25th.
PRH Catch the Ace winner brings home $3,253In the 23rd week of the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Catch the Ace progressive jackpot, a Pembroke resident took home $3,253 after his ticket, revealed the 9 of Clubs. Week 24 of the raffle is already open with an estimated jackpot amount of over $63,000 if the Ace is caught.
Climate change action plan set by United Counties CouncilThe United Counties of Leeds and Grenville say they are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase resiliency with the adoption of a new Climate Action Plan. The plan implements the Partners for Climate Protection program, a network of over 510 Canadian municipalities engaged in reducing emissions.
Rideau Lakes adopts new "Community Improvement Plan" for VillagesA new Community Improvement Plan has been adopted by the Township of Rideau Lakes, aimed at broadening the success of their existing plan which allows municipalities to establish grant programs to fund private property improvements and initiatives.
Local MP comments on 2023 federal budgetMP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington, Shelby Kramp-Neuman has released a statement regarding the 2023 federal budget tabled on March 28th, 2023. Comment on the Conservative government's negative reaction, and their intention to vote against the budget.
"Cram the Cruiser" event in Greater NapaneeOfficers from the Lennox & Addington County Ontario Provincial Police will be at Metro and Giant Tiger in Greater Napanee from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m collecting non-perishable food items for a cram the cruiser food driver, with donations for the Morning Star Mission.
Submit a nomination for 2023 Ottawa Valley Tourism AwardsOrganizers from the Ottawa Valley Tourist Association are urging residents to nominate local businesses for their 2023 Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards. This year they have added three new categories making for a total of six.
"Community Challenge for Healthcare" raises over $38,000 for local cancer careIn their first of a new annual event, the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation says local individuals, groups, and businesses, truly heeded the call for their "Community Challenge for Healthcare" raising over $38,000.