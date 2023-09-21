The Leeds County and Grenville County Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have teamed up with the Alzheimer Society of Lanark Leeds Grenville to provide "Project Lifesaver" in the counties.

The Alzheimer Society of Lanark Leeds Grenville, in partnership with the OPP, has launched its newest collaboration, Project Lifesaver. The program is designed to protect and to quickly locate "at risk" individuals who are prone to the life-threatening behaviour of wandering. This program is now available to residents living in the Leeds County and Grenville County OPP areas.

Project Lifesaver uses technology to assist in the search-and-rescue efforts of those who wander and become lost. Representatives say it has been proven to greatly reduce the search time for police, adding that this timely response can prevent a person from harm.

Those who are at a high risk of becoming lost receive a bracelet transmitter, with a unique frequency. When a client is lost, receivers housed in the Leeds County OPP and Grenville County OPP Detachments are used to find that unique frequency.

"The successful launch of Project Lifesaver in Leeds and Grenville is further testament that by working collaboratively as a community we can positively impact the lives of society's at-risk members. Community safety is enhanced by creating integrated response models such as Project Lifesaver and the OPP are grateful and honoured to be involved in this partnership with the Alzheimer's Society," says Inspector Simon Hardy, Detachment Commander of Leeds County OPP.

"The safety of our clients is extremely important to us. Partnering with the Leeds County and Grenville County OPP Detachments to launch Project LifeSaver is the most important step in offering this program to those who may wander. The project is an added tool for the police services' emergency response to assist in bringing those at risk back home safely. We are excited to offer this program at the Alzheimer Society Lanark Leeds Grenville and we are proud to work in collaboration with both detachments," states Melinda Coleman, Executive Director of the Alzheimer Society Lanark Leeds Grenville.

"Public safety remains the top priority for the OPP. Project Lifesaver is a new tool available to officers that further protects our more vulnerable community members. It's proven track record demonstrates the speed at which we can potentially find and bring to safety a lost loved one," said Inspector Stephan Neufeld, Detachment Commander of Grenville County OPP.

Project Lifesaver equipment requires daily monitoring by a care partner. Regular check-ins with Alzheimer Society staff for equipment maintenance will be included as part of the program.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray