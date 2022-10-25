OPP and Pembroke Lumber Kings team up for community fundraiser

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, teamed up with the Pembroke Lumber Kings, to hold a community food drive. The event took place on Saturday, October 22nd with the goal of collecting funds, food, and toiletry items for those in need.

Pembroke Lumber Kings members were paired with OPP officers and their police cruisers at Walmart, Steven and Julie's No Frills, and Metro Pembroke collecting for the day. With the community's support and generosity, $2,700 in cash and thousands of dollars in food and toiletry items were collected. In total, seven cruisers were filled with all donations going directly to the St. Joseph's Food Bank in Pembroke.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Detachment Operations Manager Staff Sgt. MaryAnn MacNeil would like to thank the PLK and UOV OPP Uniform and Auxiliary members for their initiative and their efforts toward contributing to the well-being of those in need in our community. Staff Sgt. MacNeil stated, "The food bank continues to see an ever-increasing demand and the community responded with resounding support to help re-stock their shelves after a busy Thanksgiving period. Our partnership with the PLK for this initiative shows our continued commitment to building relationships with community partners and supporting those in need.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray