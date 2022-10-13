OPP arrest driver in stolen vehicle after fleeing from a traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police from Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry have charged a driver who was found in possession of a stolen vehicle. On October 5th, officers first attempted to stop the vehicle travelling east on Highway 401. The car was travelling in the Township of South Glengarry. However, when the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver continued without stopping.
A short time later, the vehicle avoided a tire deflation device that was deployed by the OPP, and in doing so, the driver lost control of the car and rolled into the median. With assistance from the OPP Canine Unit and the Emergency Response Team, the suspect was located and arrested
The 20-year-old driver, Prophete Jean Pascal from Saint-Leonard Quebec was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Dangerous Operation
- Flight From Peace Officer
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Possession Break In Instruments
- Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle
- Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence
- Trespassing at Night
- Failure to Comply with Release Order
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Driver charged with carless driving in three vehicle collisionA three-vehicle collision on Highway 60 results in careless driving charges laid against SUV driver over Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Tips and reminders for leaf and yard waste collection this Fall seasonResidents of the Town of Petawawa, City of Pembroke and Township of Laurentian Valley are reminded of the proper procedures for disposing leaves and yard waste, as the Fall season is in full swing!
-
Brockville Police ask for surveillance footage from neighbours after break and enterPolice ask for home security footage in the area of Waverly Drive after a male would-be intruder, attempted a break-and-enter on October 11th.
-
Drive-thru clinic offers no registration fall flu shotNo appointment is needed for a fall flu shot at drive-thru clinic organized by South Frontenac Township and the Sydenham Medical Centre.
-
Tourism Kingston and KCFF announce Music Video Initiative participantsPartnership between Kingston Canadian Film Festival and Tourism Kingston connects local production companies with local musicians in the second edition of their Music Video Initiative.
-
Petawawa Ramble pumpkin folk fest makes returnThe annual Pumpkin folk fest is making a return to Petawawa this week.
-
Ontario SPCA honours wartime contributions of animals with commemorative pinsThe Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is paying tribute to Canada's veterans, and the animals who've bravely served alongside them, with special Animals in War pins.
-
Soldiers in The Arts running special fall workshopA special program, for veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces, is offering the opportunity to experience theatrical performance.
-
Kingston Police searching for suspicious man in north endKingston Police is asking the public for help in identifying a man in the city's north end, after reportedly approaching kids in a local park.