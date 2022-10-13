OPP arrest driver in stolen vehicle after fleeing from a traffic stop

Ontario Provincial Police from Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry have charged a driver who was found in possession of a stolen vehicle. On October 5th, officers first attempted to stop the vehicle travelling east on Highway 401. The car was travelling in the Township of South Glengarry. However, when the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver continued without stopping.

A short time later, the vehicle avoided a tire deflation device that was deployed by the OPP, and in doing so, the driver lost control of the car and rolled into the median. With assistance from the OPP Canine Unit and the Emergency Response Team, the suspect was located and arrested

The 20-year-old driver, Prophete Jean Pascal from Saint-Leonard Quebec was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Dangerous Operation

- Flight From Peace Officer

- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

- Possession Break In Instruments

- Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle

- Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence

- Trespassing at Night

- Failure to Comply with Release Order

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray