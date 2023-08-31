OPP arrest impaired driver at Sandbanks Provincial Park
Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a motorist with driving while impaired after a request for assistance.
OPP explained that on Monday, August 29th, 2023 around 7:30 p.m. officers received a request for assistance from Provincial Park Wardens at Sandbanks Provincial Park. Officers attended and spoke with the driver of a motor vehicle.
As a result of subsequent investigation, the driver was arrested and transported to detachment for further testing. Sean Pedroczako, age 26 from Pierrefonds Quebec was charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired - blood drug concentration.
OPP says the driver was released from custody and is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 11th, 2023. The driver also had their vehicle impounded for a period of seven days and their licence suspended for 90 days.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
